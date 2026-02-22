Here's How Much A 2021 VW Golf GTI Has Depreciated In 5 Years

When Volkswagen introduced the 2021 GTI, we were pleased to report that VW had stuck to the formula that made the GTI great in the first place. Five years later, the 2021 GTI remains an enticing used buy for those in need of a hot hatchback that's sporty and practical all at once. But after five years, just how much is a VW Golf GTI worth?

According to KBB, the 2021 VW Golf depreciated by about $10,000 or roughly 33% in its first three years, while Edmunds puts that number at about $7,000. After five years, Edmunds estimated that the 2021 GTI has lost $11,651, while iSeeCars found it lost roughly $13,400 over five years. That's around 38.8% of the car's MSRP when it was new.

However, iSeeCars' comparison with other hatchbacks reveals that the GTI depreciates quicker than other hatchbacks (36.6% after five years), yet it still outperforms the average car (45.5% after five years). With all the numbers added up, the 2021 GTI seems to be holding its value better than most cars on the market, so should you consider one as your next used car pocket rocket?