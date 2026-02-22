Here's How Much A 2021 VW Golf GTI Has Depreciated In 5 Years
When Volkswagen introduced the 2021 GTI, we were pleased to report that VW had stuck to the formula that made the GTI great in the first place. Five years later, the 2021 GTI remains an enticing used buy for those in need of a hot hatchback that's sporty and practical all at once. But after five years, just how much is a VW Golf GTI worth?
According to KBB, the 2021 VW Golf depreciated by about $10,000 or roughly 33% in its first three years, while Edmunds puts that number at about $7,000. After five years, Edmunds estimated that the 2021 GTI has lost $11,651, while iSeeCars found it lost roughly $13,400 over five years. That's around 38.8% of the car's MSRP when it was new.
However, iSeeCars' comparison with other hatchbacks reveals that the GTI depreciates quicker than other hatchbacks (36.6% after five years), yet it still outperforms the average car (45.5% after five years). With all the numbers added up, the 2021 GTI seems to be holding its value better than most cars on the market, so should you consider one as your next used car pocket rocket?
Buying a used 2021 VW Golf GTI
When Car and Driver reviewed the 2021 GTI, they gave it a perfect 10/10 rating while also including it in its top 10 car list of 2021 because it is "exceedingly fun for the price." Other major publications, such as Top Gear, rated it with a slightly lower 7/10 rating, criticising it for not having a manual transmission in the UK, not sounding fruity enough, and because the interior lacks real buttons.
One of the main reasons why one would consider buying a used 2021 Golf GTI is the engine, a turbocharged EA888 2.0 L inline-four-cylinder engine. This is enough for a base 220 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and a 0 to 60 mph time of six seconds. The EA888 2-liter has been an integral part of a Golf GTI for a long time, and it is also one of the most reliable turbocharged engines you can get today. As far as ownership costs are concerned, Edmunds estimates a five-year "true cost to own" of a 2021 Golf GTI is $41,334, but do keep in mind that these numbers depend on where you live.
Fuelly took the average of five 25 different examples to conclude the GTI's average MPG is around 27.14 MPG. Since this is also a Golf, that means you are able to fit four adults with ease, while adding a fifth could work for shorter trips. With a trunk space of 17.4 cu ft, the Golf can also fit a decent amount. It may not be as user-friendly as some earlier iterations of the GTI because of its over-reliance on touch-sensitive panels, but technology-wise, it comes with what you'd expect from a 2021 vehicle.
How the 2021 Golf GTI stacks up against its rivals
The "affordable" hot hatchback segment is brimming with options and the Golf GTI is only one of them. Cars like the Hyundai Veloster N, the Audi S3, or the Mercedes AMG A 35 are all similar in terms of power and size. Out of all of these, the Audi offers the most powerful engine at 306 horsepower, followed by the Mercedes‑AMG A35 at 302 hp, the Hyundai Veloster N at 275 hp, and finally the VW Golf GTI at 220 hp for the U.S. version.
As used 2021 GTIs cost between $11,995 and $30,000, the Mercedes and the Audi are more expensive, and make buying 2021 examples for less than $20,000 difficult. The 2021 Veloster N can easily be found under $20,000, making it similarly priced to the GTI. The Mercedes and the Audi are both all-wheel-drive, while the Hyundai and the Golf are front-wheel-drive. The Audi and the Mercedes are also a bit more premium, meaning that you'll get a more upmarket interior with both, but the Golf will edge them out in terms of practicality.
When you hop over on Reddit and see how the community stacks up the Hyundai and the Golf, it seems like the Veloster is the more track-focused, while the Golf is a better daily. Ultimately, it depends on what you value more, as all four of these cars are fairly evenly matched. The Mercedes and the Audi are a bit more premium, the Hyundai is a bit racier.