'Gone In 60 Seconds' And 'Days Of Thunder' Star Robert Duvall Dead At 95

Robert Duvall, one of Hollywood's most prolific and talented actors, passed away "peacefully at home" over the weekend, according to a statement released by his wife Luciana. "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she wrote in a beautiful post on social media. Since his first role as Boo Radley in the iconic 1962 "To Kill A Mockingbird" Mr. Duvall has been entertaining the world.

Duvall is perhaps best known for his Hollywood all-timer classics "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now". With seven Oscar nominations to his name, Duvall was rewarded, arguably too late, with a statue for his 1983 performance as a down-and-out country singer in "Tender Mercies." He also won two primetime Emmys and four Golden Globes. With 145 acting credits to his name, he surely had something in his oeuvre that anyone could relate to.

Automotive and motorsport enthusiasts will most likely know Duvall as Harry Hogge, the brash crew chief for Tom Cruise's Cole Trickle who said "rubbin', son, is racin'" in the 1990 NASCAR dramedy "Days Of Thunder." Or perhaps you're like me and will never forget him as the soft-spoken quasi-patriarch Otto Halliwell in the 2000 Nic Cage vehicle "Gone in 60 Seconds." He even had a bit part in Steve McQueen's 1966 classic "Bullitt" playing a cab driver.