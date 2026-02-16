At $35,900, Is This 'Showroom Condition' 1999 Chevy Tahoe Worth Driving Off The Lot?

Today, we're going to look at something with a much greater mass interest than Friday's butterfly-door Bimmer. That's not to say that this 1999 Chevy Tahoe two-door embodies universal appeal, but being an SUV and one of the best-looking of that ilk, to boot, it has a lot going for it.

First off, however, let's get down with that name. Now, why Chevy chose to replace the long-standing Blazer nameplate with the less aggressive and more chichi Tahoe branding is beyond me. I'm actually a little uncomfortable with the spelling of the Tahoe name because it looks like it should be plural—like potato/potatoes—when it's not. Considering that it's a native word meaning lake from the Washo (or Washoe!) language, I'll get over it.

Regardless, with the mid-cycle refresh of the GMT400 line of trucks in the 1995 model year, the Tahoe took the reins from the long-running Blazer nameplate for Chevy's two-door four-by-fours, and the rest is history. It would be a short run for the two-door Tahoe, though, because Chevy dropped the bodystyle with the model's next major refresh—the GMT800 series—in 2000. This handsome white-over-beige leather Tahoe is an excellent reminder of what once was.