At $55,000, Is This 2017 BMW i8 An Eye-Catching Deal?

Rocking an arrest-me-red coat of paint and shockingly yellow-hued brake calipers, today's Nice Price or No Dice i8 definitely isn't subtle in its appearance. While its three-cylinder engine and electric hybrid drivetrain aren't quite as loud and proud, there's a lot going on there, too. Let's see if its price tag readily shouts 'bargain city!'

M. Night Shyamalan built his career crafting films that pocket a surprise twist near the end, shaking up viewers' entire outlook on what has come before. In the 1960s, TV's 'The Twilight Zone' offered similar mind-bending stories with whiplash third acts.

I found myself in one of those stories yesterday. My thought was that the well-preserved but mega-mileage (212K) 1986 Toyota Tercel SR5 4WD Wagon we considered would be a slam-dunk at its $5,800 asking. Imagine my surprise when it failed to find favor during your adjudication. Go ahead, imagine it. I'll wait. Ultimately, too few of you shared my initial line of thinking, leading to the Tercel toppling in a 56% 'No Dice' loss. Shocking!