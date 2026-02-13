These Are Your Favorite Non-Vehicle Products Made By A Car Company
Nothing says investor ready like having a diverse portfolio. Car companies can and have made all sorts of things that aren't four-wheeled vehicles. The kind of stuff that keeps the world rocking, moving, and cool. Earlier this week I asked you about your favorite non-car items that a car company makes and you responded with everything from guitars to stealth bombers.
While I always love diving back into the various ways automakers have turned out war machines, I really love the more domestic answers, like Ford starting Kingsford Charcoal or General Motors' days building refrigerators as Frigidaire. Keep reading to find more examples of charming (and deadly!) products made by unexpected companies submitted by our readers, and let us know if your favorite didn't get mentioned.
Yamaha guitars
Jumping in for a second on Yamaha. If you've ever used their instruments, they are world-class. Former Band Geek, current Band Dad whose son was in the Rose Parade this year thanks to Yamaha's support of marching bands in the US)
I have 2 Yamaha guitars and they are by far my favorite. I would buy another hands down
Ok they're a motorcycle company but, Yamaha makes a fantastic, gig-worthy series of guitars. The Yamaha Rev Star is a serious competitor for high-end Gretsch, Gibson, and Fender guitars.
From potbellyjoe, Gerrit DeBoer, JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Honda generators
I have to hand it to Honda and their power generators, we have an one that we use for emergencies, and it seldom needs repair or upkeep.
From Alf Enthusiast
Peugeot's pepper and salt grinders
I know the company split long ago, but Peugeot's pepper and salt grinders are amazing.
From Haricot_Rouge
B-24 Liberator
Ford retooled a factory to produce the B-24 Liberator, at the rate of a bomber per hour. Which is pretty impressive, as Ford had never produced any kind of aircraft before. Ford ended up producing over 8.6k examples, which is still the record for most mass produced American military aircraft.
Porsche also built tanks once. We don't talk about those as much.
From JalopyJames
Kingsford brand charcoal
Ford's partnership to make Kingsford brand Charcoal from scrap waste wood from model T wheel spokes...
From Old_SLAAB_Guy
Lamborghini Trattori
Does Lamborghini count? I would argue a tractor is more a tool/implement used to do a job than a "vehicle" to get your kids to school. (Yes, my high school had a drive your tractor day but that's besides the point).
From Mark
SR-71 Blackbird
Speaking of cool things using automotive engines, the SR-71's engines were started using a pair of Buick V8s. I'm sure this wasn't actually built by GM (except for the engine), but cool nonetheless.
For something actually made by an automotive company, BMW once built bobsleds for Olympic teams.
From DynamicPresence
Mitsubishi rear projection TV
Mitsubishi made big projection screen TVs that cost a fortune in the old days. I wanted one but was a kid and could not have. They also made really high quality VCRs back then. The only non-car Mitsubishi thing I could probably buy now are pencils.
Bought a 40" Mitsubishi rear projection TV in 1985, it was awesome to watch Superbowl XX on it! It lasted almost 15 years before the divorce and then I gave it to a friend who still has it. Works great Had a Mitsu VCR too, so long ago it had a WIRED remote, worked until it was obsoleted by DVDs
From Tex and Gary
GM Frigidaire refrigerator
When I was a kid, my family had a Frigidaire refrigerator with the GM logo right on the door. They bought it new in 1972 and when I left for college in 1991, they still had it, still going strong. I think they finally replaced it around 1992-93.
From Bryan Blaine