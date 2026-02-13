These Are Your Favorite Non-Vehicle Products Made By A Car Company

Nothing says investor ready like having a diverse portfolio. Car companies can and have made all sorts of things that aren't four-wheeled vehicles. The kind of stuff that keeps the world rocking, moving, and cool. Earlier this week I asked you about your favorite non-car items that a car company makes and you responded with everything from guitars to stealth bombers.

While I always love diving back into the various ways automakers have turned out war machines, I really love the more domestic answers, like Ford starting Kingsford Charcoal or General Motors' days building refrigerators as Frigidaire. Keep reading to find more examples of charming (and deadly!) products made by unexpected companies submitted by our readers, and let us know if your favorite didn't get mentioned.