The Last Production Car With A Hand Crank Was Still On Sale New In 1997

The first automobiles lacked several of today's modern conveniences, including electric starters. It wasn't until 1912, when Charles F. Kettering invented one for Cadillac, that there was even an option besides manually hand-cranking a start. However, rather than become a footnote in early automobile history, the hand crank persisted on some vehicle models until the late 1990s.

Hand cranks haven't been the primary method of starting cars since the 1930s, so why did they persist? The crank served as a backup to the electric starter. For instance, the Russian Lada Niva, a rugged SUV, didn't have the best track record in terms of reliability, so the hand-crank option remained well into the '90s. (This wasn't the only unusual model to come out of that part of the world — Soviet Russia produced an off-road sedan way before AMC or Subaru.) YouTuber gogmorgoaway uploaded a video showing the process of hand-crank starting his 1996 Lada Niva.

Car enthusiast bearmtnmartin recalled on Classic Motorsports: "[There was a] 1997 Lada Niva which a forestry company I worked for bought. It came with a hand crank so we all had fun with it." But the car "was gone six months later as parts were unobtanium and it had already started falling apart."

Hemmings says the front bumper opening where the hand crank is inserted is visible as late as 1998 in Lada Nivas, though its appearance doesn't automatically mean the engine supported a hand crank. Today, as the Lada Niva pushes toward five decades in production, it doesn't feature a hand crank anymore — but it still offers a delightfully odd mishmash of stylings, with the interior of a new Lada being one of the weirdest things you'll see all day.