Soviet Russia Produced An Off-Road Sedan Way Before AMC Or Subaru

Particularly in the U.S., Russian and Soviet cars don't spend much time in the spotlight, but once I learned of the GAZ M-72's existence, I had to know more. It was meant to offer buyers the capability to traverse all of Russia's unforgiving terrain while also offering the comforts of a traditional car. It was only produced from 1955 to 1958 in GAZ's Gorky manufacturing plant in modern day Nizhny Novgorod, and according to Auto Evolution, just 4,677 units were built.

In its transition from traditional sedan to all-terrain vehicle, GAZ added 14 panels to strengthen the platform's floor, doors, and roof. Sources say that during the development of the car, GAZ had to decide whether to use a 61 horsepower inline-six engine, or a 49 horsepower inline four, but Stalin preferred the four cylinder, so it became the M20 Pobeda's powerplant.

By 1955 when the four-wheel-drive M-72 entered production, that engine output had increased to a whopping 53 horsepower that was sent to all four wheels through a three-speed manual transmission. It was priced at 16,000 Rubles, making it too expensive for most citizens, so they were mostly sold to government organizations and officials.

Beyond that, online details about the GAZ M-72 are slim, but hopefully that adds a bit of Russian classic car knowledge to your repertoire of other totally useful factoids.