Why GM's Beautiful 1950s Aerotrain Was A Nightmare For Passengers

The 1950s saw a drop in railway travel as automobiles and airlines were dominating. GM, a heavy player in the bus and locomotive market at the time, sought to combine its knowledge of both areas into a new type of train. Take the body of a bus, modify it in a few places, and transform it into a train coach. Each coach was made from the altered shell of a public transit bus, and yet this design was much lighter than a typical locomotive coach.

But the typical trains of that era relied on a few factors to help even out the ride for passengers. First, their heaviness was used as a positive, helping to save fuel and prevent any bumps or jolts from being too noticeable. Secondly, they utilize heavy springs to further absorb the unforgiving ride of steel wheels on a steel track. Conversely, the Aerotrain was significantly lighter than a typical train and opted for an air suspension system.

The problem is that road travel and railroad tracks require vastly different suspension setups. While rubber tires can help cushion the vibration over uneven pavement on the road, Aerotrain passengers had to deal with a ride that was potentially dangerous. Also, since it's bound to a track, a train must be able to counteract lateral movement, unlike a car, where suspension is focused on vertical movement. The air suspension wasn't up to the task, and the higher the speed, the worse the ride. To make matters worse, the bellows (air springs) would rupture, and need to be replaced.