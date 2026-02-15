No, European Cars Can't Use American Car Oil: Here's Why

There are a multitude of factors that separate European- and American-spec engine oils, but if we were to pick one, it'd be emissions. Both the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) and American Petroleum Institute (API) set engine oil standards that align with their respective markets. Perhaps the biggest difference between them is that the ACEA focuses more on gas mileage and emissions, while the API standards place greater emphasis on oil residue and wear protection.

Additionally, European OEMs are more pedantic when it comes to oil specs, going as far as developing unique engine oil tests that better suit their specific engine and turbocharger designs. Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, and Volkswagen all have their own takes on engine oil specification. Ford and General Motors have also joined the bandwagon, apparently.

To meet their specific requirements, engine oils often have a cocktail of additives like friction modifiers, antioxidants, and advanced detergents. As Amsoil puts it, one OEM may require an oil spec that's better at resisting oxidation, while another may demand something that keeps the oil relatively stable in terms of viscosity changes.

Speaking of which, European engine oils, whether synthetic or semi-synthetic, typically feature a wider viscosity range. As you may know, it's not uncommon for European OEMs to recommend using 0W-40 or 5W-40 for their engines, which are much rarer recommendations as far as domestic automakers are concerned.

That's not all. American automakers typically recommend changing the engine oil between 3000 and 5,000 miles. In contrast, many European makes have oil change intervals between 10 and 15,000 miles. To compensate for the longer drain intervals, European cars require special oil formulations that are more capable of resisting wear and protecting against sludge and other unwanted residues.