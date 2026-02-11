At $6,850, Would You Roll In This 2003 Lincoln LS V8 Highway Star?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Lincoln calls the car a creampuff and claims many of its still reasonably low miles were racked up driving the 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Let's see if its price tag makes this a safe bet for more miles.

Mercedes-Benz and pickup trucks aren't a combo that naturally goes together like carrots and peanut butter or peas and chocolate. Oh, sure, there have been open-bed versions of the G-wagon, and for a hot minute, the German company offered a rebadged version of Nissan's Navara pickup called the X-Class. The obvious omission here is an El Camino/Ranchero-style truck that salves the desire for both cargo capacity and a more car-like cabin and ride height.

Fortunately, enterprising individuals stepped in to fill that glaring void, giving us the 1981 Mercedes 300SD pickup we saw here yesterday. Yes, it was a bit ratchet and something of a project, but the bones seemed solid, and all the heavy-lifting had already been done. Unfortunately for the seller, though, there was some added heaviness in the $11,500 asking price. That was evident in the hefty 92% "No Dice" loss you all handed the open-bed Benz.