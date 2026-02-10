At $11,500, Would You Get In Bed With This Custom 1981 Mercedes 300SD Pickup?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes pickup is a custom job they bought off a neighbor. Let's take a look and see if we think it's right-priced to move to a new neighborhood.

The jazz standard, "Nice work if you can get it," was one of nine songs George and Ira Gershwin wrote for the 1937 movie "A Damsel in Distress." That comedy was the first film Fred Astaire made for RKO Pictures, not to feature long-time on-screen partner Ginger Rogers. Instead, the role of Astaire's female foil went to Joan Fontaine, who, it was discovered after shooting started, couldn't dance to save her life. The poor pairing was reflected in the film's audience reaction, as it was the first of the then extremely popular Astaire's RKO movies not to turn a profit.

I'm not too sure we'd call the 1993 Toyota MR2 Ford RS200 homage project car we looked at yesterday "nice work if you can get it," since too few of us actually got it. A stillborn effort to turn Toyota's mid-engine small sports car into one of the most mythical rally beasts ever, that non-runner was a non-starter for the vast majority of us. Not even an appreciably low $2,200 asking price could generate much enthusiasm for bringing the project across the finish line. Ultimately, it mustered a monumental 96% "No Dice" loss.