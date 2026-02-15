Why You Shouldn't Tow With Your Chevy Trax So Put The Hitch Down And Walk Away

The second-generation Chevrolet Trax, launched for the 2024 model year, earned plenty of praise when it hit the market — including from us. We said it was all the car you need for under $30,000 when it was introduced, and that GM went out of the way to produce an SUV that didn't have to be as good as it was. We praised the well-designed interior with its comfortable seats and ample cargo space and the handsome-yet-small exterior, surpassing other SUVs in our eyes.

Consumer Reports (CR) has even recommended the 2026 Trax to shoppers, noting it had the fifth-highest ranking for predicted reliability in its class of 21 other vehicles — although its overall score was the fifth lowest. Nonetheless, for reliability, the Trax was ahead of 2026 rides like the Honda Civic, Mazda3, and Hyundai Elantra, among others. (Keep in mind here that CR lists the Trax with other "small sedans/hatchbacks" and not small SUVs.)

Despite all of these positives, SUV fans should note a couple of Trax characteristics that may impact a potential purchase decision. First off, the Trax is front-wheel-drive only, with no option for AWD. Additionally, you should not try towing with the Trax. Despite what you may have heard, GM itself does not consider the Trax as capable of towing any weight at all beyond a small dinghy. Hooking up a hitch, then, is a great way to disconnect your Trax from its warranty coverage or damage it in the process.