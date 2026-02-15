Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Maxima Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Nissan decided to pull at your nostalgic heartstrings when refreshing the 2026 Z, a car that traces its roots back to the iconic 1970 Datsun 240Z. Well, there's another long-running Nissan model that shared (some of) its mechanical heritage with that classic: The first-generation Nissan Maxima that relied on the same engine. It was a sign of things to come for the model, which became known as the "4DSC" (four-door sports car) for its third generation in 1989. By its final generation — lasting from 2016 to 2023 — the Maxima's unique performance positioning had mostly melted away, leaving a car that leaned more into luxury, instead. Today, we look at what the marketplace thinks of the eighth-gen Maxima by checking the depreciation rate for the 2021 model, which is the most recent to reach the typical five-year benchmark for depreciation evaluations.

The bottom line is that a '21 Nissan Maxima, which had an MSRP of $38,065 (including $975 in destination charges), has depreciated by about $22,165 – more than 58% — to show a Kelly Blue Book (KBB) resale value of $15,900 by early February 2026. The estimated trade-in value for a 2021 Maxima is $13,300.

Note that, for whatever reason, KBB lists the MSRP of the Maxima that year as $38,040, but we used Nissan's numbers for a starting point in our calculations. As for what goes into the depreciation rates, KBB bases them on the average prices of similar vehicles using the website's Private Party Values combined with data and predictions from Manheim auctions.