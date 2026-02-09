At $2,200, Would You Rally Around This 1993 Toyota MR2 Ford RS200 Homage Project?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice MR2 asks us to suspend disbelief and also, for its next owner to roll up their sleeves and put in the sweat equity required to finish this remarkably-conceived Ford RS200 rally car homage. Let's see whether that's all worth what the seller is asking.

The Swedish band ABBA's 1977 album, the annoyingly-titled "ABBA, the Album," was such a huge hit that the quartet's label couldn't press enough records to keep up with the initial demand. That album spawned two number one hits in the UK, "The Name of the Game" and the a cappella-intro'd "Take a Chance on Me." Today, that latter song is considered one of ABBA's greatest hits and has wormed its way into popular culture in movies, TV shows, and ads. It must have made ABBA a lot of Kronor.

The 1992 Subaru SVX we looked at last Friday never achieved the level of popularity of even ABBA's B-sides, but at a $6,900 asking price and presented as low-mileage and well-kept, it proved a car that quite a few of you might take a chance on. The result was a solid 74% "Nice Price" win.