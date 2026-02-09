Alibaba Will Sell You A Brand New Toyota AE86 Chassis, How Dumb An Idea Is It To Buy One?

Anyone who has ever restored an old car knows that many of their problems would be solved by starting with a fresh chassis rather than dealing with the rust, road grime, and gunk that has built up over the decades. We all wish we could start over with a clean slate, right? Building from a body-in-white would be significantly easier than starting with a beat up donor chassis, so when a Chinese concern announced it would be selling complete fresh reproduction chassis of Toyota's iconic AE86 Corolla, we were naturally quite excited.

In order to find out if these Alibaba chassis were any good, the boys at BigTime bought one, as well as a thrashed AE86 donor chassis. Their idea was to attempt to fit all of the parts from a ragged example into the new chassis to see how good, or indeed bad, it might be. It definitely didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped it would, with some stuff not looking very good at the outset.

"Keep in mind this is the first one of these," says BigTime mechanic Mike Day. "So there's gonna be some things that don't fit great, and they're still dialing in the tooling, but there's a lot of really bad stuff on this thing. Everything's crooked, this weld is not completed and cracked, if you look at it from the front this [passenger] A-pillar is an inch and a half lower than that [driver] side."

In the build process the BigTime crew definitely found a few things that would give a Toyota engineer some pause; bad welds, a few shortcuts, mismatched holes, poor fitment, missing hardware, and mis-drilled components. Like Mike said, this was the first chassis, so maybe subsequent examples will be better than this, but do you really want to spend ten grand plus import duties to find out?