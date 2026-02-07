Sheriff Deputies Narrowly Avoid Getting 41 Squad Cars Repo'd By Enterprise Over Unpaid Lease Payments

County commissioners also insist that blame for the late payment lies not with them, but with the Sheriff's office.

The Lorain County Sheriff is an elected official and is responsible for the management and payments for their department. The Sheriff's Office is responsible for processing their own invoices, including Enterprise Fleet Management. The Sheriff's Office did not pay the full invoice of $13,583.81 by December 2025, which generated an automated notice of default to the Lorain County Sheriff's Department. The Board of Commissioners approved the Sheriff's 2026 annual budget on December 19, 2025.

It's almost as though the two organizations are on different planets. Each entity blames the other for not paying their bills, and the amounts that each says the other was supposed to pay are quite different, so it's hard to say exactly who is mistaken here. What is clear is that Lorain County has some issues. The repossession drama comes during a time of budget cuts to services like emergency short-term shelters. From News 5:

"We've put all the agencies in a difficult position," Commissioner Marty Gallagher said last week. "Unfortunately, we had to make those tough decisions. We all have to hunker down. We have to budget our money better. Unfortunately, some of the services have to be cut."

Hopefully, the commissioners are correct, and the Sheriff's Office will not be losing the 41 cruisers to a repossession. It would cost a great deal more than the fleet contract to call deputies all Ubers to respond to calls, as the Deputies Association (sarcastically?) referenced in its statement. They say, "A Lannister always pays his debts," but it seems that there are no Lannisters in the Lorain County government.