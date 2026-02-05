At $10,500, Would You Rule The Neighborhood In This 2019 GEM E4 NEV?

There's something charming about today's Nice Price or No Dice GEM NEV (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle). No, it's not going to let you get out on the highway, but on suburban streets with a speed limit of less than 35, it could still make you born to be wild. Let's see what that might be worth.

The film version of Pierre Boulle's epic "The Bridge On The River Kwai" ends with Alec Guinness's Colonel Nicholson realizing the error of his ways after having led his men in the building of the titular bridge for his captors. Upon seeing the result of his efforts, he famously asks the jungle that envelopes him, "What have I done?" These are his parting words as, fatally injured, he then falls on the detonator that blows up the bridge in spectacular Cinemascope fashion.

One might wonder if a similar thought came to mind with whoever took the time, effort, and care to maintain yesterday's 1987 Toyota Cressida in such fine fashion. Appearing in almost-as-new condition and claimed to be fully functional, right down to its old-school A/C, that classic sedan came across as a total time capsule. Unfortunately for its seller, few of you felt that the effort, while well-intentioned, was worth the $9,450 now asked for the car. That proved evident in the 70% "No Dice" loss it suffered at our hands.