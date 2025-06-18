Famous British Railway Enthusiast Francis Bourgeois Just Committed To Restoring His Pink Honda Jazz, And We Are So Excited
If there's one social media influencer who is 100% authentically themself, it's the British railway enthusiast Luke Magnus Nicolson, better known as Francis Bourgeois. He is known primarily for sharing his passion for trains and his ardent reactions to watching rare and famous locomotives from various unique camera angles, but he also dabbles in car content every now and then. Bourgeois has dedicated some of his recent videos to his beloved 2003 Honda Jazz 1.4 DSI in the distinctive color Iris Red Pearl, which he named Rhonda the Honda.
In his latest video, Bourgeois took Rhonda to an inspector to determine the severity of the rust damage on the pink Honda Jazz, which was sold in the United States as the Honda Fit. The inspection revealed significant rust issues, but nothing that spelled a necessary retirement of Rhonda the Honda, so in that instant Bourgeois committed to restoring his Jazz, and making Rhonda the most perfect Honda Jazz 1.4 iDSI in Iris Red Pearl that the world has ever seen. A truly noble pursuit, and one that we here at Jalopnik are eager to watch.
Why is this dude so into an old pink hatchback?
Bourgeois purchased Rhonda the pink Honda because of its unique specification, which happens to be his girlfriend's dream car. His girlfriend, Amy Linkin, has a medical condition that prevents her from driving, so Bourgeois bought Rhonda to allow his girlfriend to experience her dream car despite her condition. What a mensch, am I right? And a mensch with great taste in cars.
The Jazz has gained a cult following among automotive enthusiasts. It is a compact hatchback with one of the most flexible interior spaces of any vehicle on the road, which enables it to carry as much, if not more, cargo than a compact crossover. Beyond its capacious cargo capacity, it retains Honda's signature spunky driving dynamics that further set it apart from its top-heavy crossover competition, while offering better fuel efficiency. It is one of the rare do-everything cars that we love recommending to buyers looking for a flexible, affordable, efficient car that also offers an engaging and enjoyable driving experience. Francis, we commend you on your noble pursuit of restoring Rhonda the Honda, and look forward to all the updates along the way.