Famous British Railway Enthusiast Francis Bourgeois Just Committed To Restoring His Pink Honda Jazz, And We Are So Excited

If there's one social media influencer who is 100% authentically themself, it's the British railway enthusiast Luke Magnus Nicolson, better known as Francis Bourgeois. He is known primarily for sharing his passion for trains and his ardent reactions to watching rare and famous locomotives from various unique camera angles, but he also dabbles in car content every now and then. Bourgeois has dedicated some of his recent videos to his beloved 2003 Honda Jazz 1.4 DSI in the distinctive color Iris Red Pearl, which he named Rhonda the Honda.

In his latest video, Bourgeois took Rhonda to an inspector to determine the severity of the rust damage on the pink Honda Jazz, which was sold in the United States as the Honda Fit. The inspection revealed significant rust issues, but nothing that spelled a necessary retirement of Rhonda the Honda, so in that instant Bourgeois committed to restoring his Jazz, and making Rhonda the most perfect Honda Jazz 1.4 iDSI in Iris Red Pearl that the world has ever seen. A truly noble pursuit, and one that we here at Jalopnik are eager to watch.