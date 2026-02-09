Toyota Crawl Control: What It Does And Which Vehicles Have It

Toyota sits in an enviable position as one of the largest automakers in the world, selling millions of cars every year across a smattering of segments. While the Japanese brand doesn't generally interest itself in niche segments such as the super and hypercar corners of the market, it does produce a model or two for each of the more mainstream sectors.

That includes humdrum commuters like the Corolla and Camry, punchy little sports cars like the GR Supra and GR86, and a decent helping of SUVs and pickup trucks. While most of these SUVs and trucks are destined to rock the school drop-off route rather than tackle trails and treacherous terrain, a small minority will actually do real off-road work. Toyota needs to ensure they're equipped to do so, and that's where Crawl Control comes in.

Crawl Control is a feature that kicks in when off-roading at low speeds; it's essentially a cruise control of sorts. It modulates throttle and brake control, the speed varying depending on which of the five settings you've selected. This lets the driver concentrate on other aspects of driving, such as not careering into a boulder or dropping off the edge of a cliff. A pretty valuable feature for Toyota owners who like to take the path less traveled.