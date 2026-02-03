These Are The Wildest Limo Conversions You've Ever Seen

It wasn't a weird car, but it was very memorable...

1981

My dad had a corner lot on a subdivision that was about a mile from Mt. Vernon in Alexandria, VA. My dad loved trees and our lot was covered up in trees, especially Sweet Gum Trees that dropped these nasty hard balls all year long.

Hidden deep in the subdivision is an old luxury home that is right on the Potomac. If you don't know it's there, it's hard to find the entrance to it.

I was an older kid/young teen and had to mow the lawn, which was basically mowing the ditches since grass didn't grow in the shade. I was mowing the ditch one day, when suddenly many (6?) black limos appeared and roared into the subdivision. (They were all Caddies I think.) Show over, I finished a pass and turned around to mow away from the corner. When I turned around to come back, I noticed that one of the limos had stopped and there were two larger men in black suits with sunglasses standing around on the corner.

And that's when I hit a gum ball. The mower hit it, made a loud crack noise and sent it off to parts unknown (shockingly not my shins). Both men reached into their jackets and crouched before they realized it was just a lawnmowing kid with bruised shins.

1981 is when the President was shot in the spring. When he was released from the hospital, he went to an "undisclosed location" to recover for several weeks. I know where that was.