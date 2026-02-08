Rock Sliders Vs. Running Boards: How Are They Different?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of great vehicles to tackle the backcountry, including the best off-roaders of all time, according to you. But even among the most capable choices for rugged terrain, some aftermarket accessories can really enhance the experience and help protect your ride along the way.

This is where rock sliders come into play, and among serious off-road enthusiasts, they just might be a requirement. While a 2026 Jeep Wrangler, for example, offers 11.1 inches of ground clearance, a rougher-than-average trail could have you navigating over boulders, fallen tree logs, or extremely uneven terrain. This could put sections of your vehicle's body at risk, as rocks or other debris could cause damage. If the area beneath the doors becomes a pivot point over an especially stubborn obstacle, you'll want something like a rock slider to help shoulder the weight. Often comprised of durable steel, a rock slider features bars running across the length of the body between the front and rear wheels.

Conversely, running boards have nothing to do with off-roading. In fact, adding them can be a detriment to trail performance. The qualities that make a vehicle capable in rugged conditions, like increased ground clearance, larger tires, and lift kits, also make it difficult to actually enter and exit your ride. A running board simply acts like a step, installed below the doors low enough to help offer assistance to both drivers and passengers. However, ground clearance can be compromised by some running boards, so it's important to understand how high it goes.