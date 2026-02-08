How Did Chevy's 2.2L Ecotec Compare To The 2.2L OHV It Replaced?

Around the turn of the century, streets and parking lots were filled with a plethora of tuner cars. Honda Civics, Toyota Celicas, and Nissan Sentras acted as canvases for creatives. Chevrolet was part of this scene — in a lesser capacity — with the Chevy Cavalier. It was powered by a 2.2-liter OHV inline-four unless you sprung for the Z24 version, which had a 2.4-liter twin-cam engine I4. The former made 115 horsepower and 135 pound-feet of torque while the latter made a healthier 150 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines had cast-iron blocks and were considered reliable, but they weren't exactly modern. GM was looking toward the future and wanted to build something that could grow with Chevy's needs while also providing a better base for modifications. In 2002, Chevy added the LS Sport Cavalier trim, which boasted an all-new engine. It had a 2.2-liter aluminum-block four-cylinder engine that the company called Ecotec.

While it had the same displacement as the base Cavalier, the new Ecotec engine was thoroughly modern. It was a 16-valve engine (unlike the eight in the OHV version) with dual overhead camshafts, rather than a single cam mounted between the block and head. It made more power than the OHV, with 140 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, but it still wasn't as strong as the 2.4-liter in the Z24.