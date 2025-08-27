This 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Was Built To Dominate Autocross

Still, we're talking about a two-decade-old Nissan Sentra here, so it's understandable if you're concerned about how it held up. The good news is, while there could always be a few gremlins in there that you'd have to deal with, it looks absolutely incredible for its age. There are a few scratches and chips in the paint, some interior wear and a little rust here and there, but the previous owners took incredible care of this car (considering it's still a Sentra at the end of the day).

Part of that has to do with the fact that it only has 31,100 miles on it, which works out to a little less than 1,500 miles a year. They also kept the interior about as close to showroom condition as you're going to find on a 22-year-old Sentra. That said, it isn't entirely stock. According to the listing, it now comes with an aftermarket air intake, a cat-back exhaust, an engine oil catch can and LED bulbs in the headlights and foglights. Thankfully, at least based on what you can hear in the video the seller included, the new exhaust didn't completely ruin the car. Still, you'd probably at least want to have the headlights looked at so you don't blind oncoming drivers with the LED bulb swap.

As for the interior, it may have felt cheap back in 2004, but a little nostalgia goes a long way in 2025, especially if you're tired of screens and touch controls. There's a small display that shows the time and the radio station, as well as a digital odometer, but that's about it for screens. Even better, there's an actual, physical control for every single function. Want to turn up the radio volume? Turn the knob. Want colder air blowing out of the vents? Just turn the knob. Want directions to that new restaurant? Print 'em off your computer or bring your phone, because this puppy sure as hell doesn't have a navigation system.

Is this car going to be for everybody? Not at all. But if you've been looking for a generally affordable autocross car, you can definitely do a whole lot worse than this 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V. After all, odds are, this thing won't even hit $10,000 by the time the auction ends.