Mazda SkyActiv-G Vs. Toyota Dynamic Force 2.5-Liter Engines: How Do They Compare?

Japanese automakers Mazda and Toyota, among other brands, have been working hard on furthering efficiency without sacrificing performance or power. The SkyActiv engine was introduced in 2010 and debuted in the Mazda2. In 2026, you can find it in models like the Mazda3 and CX-50. The automaker has continued to innovate since, and here's what we know about Mazda's new SkyActiv-Z engine. Conversely, Toyota's 2.5-liter Dynamic Force powerplant was announced in 2016. It debuted with the 2018 Camry and was initially available in gas and hybrid configurations of various vehicles. With models like the RAV4 and Camry going hybrid only, you can still get the Dynamic Force 2.5-liter, but it's paired with electric power.

Both the SkyActiv-G and Dynamic Force 2.5-liter engines push the boundaries in terms of compression ratios. Mazda and Toyota had to make several adjustments to get their engines running smoothly while pushing 13:1 and 14:1 compression ratios. Furthermore, both utilize technology like variable valve timing (VVT), enhanced fuel pumps, and optimized injectors.

Output and fuel economy between the gas engines are similar, although Toyota offers more horses under the hood than Mazda's standard powerplant, unless you opt for a turbo version of the SkyActiv-G available on upper trims. While these engines have received praise, neither one has a spotless record, with both suffering from reported leaks, causing a potential cascade of problems.