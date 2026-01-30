Dirt Biking Through New York City's Snowpocalypse Looks Fun As Hell

Last weekend, New York got a snowstorm like we haven't seen in years. Most people stayed inside, spending the days with hot chocolate and movies, but a few brave souls ventured out into the crisp air to see the city empty and untouched. I walked three whole blocks to my third-closest bodega for chicken over rice, but motorcycle YouTuber TripleShift went one step further: He outfitted the tires of his electric Stark Varg dirt bike with studs, and went ripping through Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Now, I'm no stranger to riding in cold weather, and even in snow. I actually spent that snowy Sunday wishing I could be out on my bike in the fresh powder, my snowboarding instincts held back by an inconvenience that I haven't yet blogged, but I'm glad someone took the opportunity to do what I couldn't and made a two-wheeled adventure out of the snow day.