Dirt Biking Through New York City's Snowpocalypse Looks Fun As Hell
Last weekend, New York got a snowstorm like we haven't seen in years. Most people stayed inside, spending the days with hot chocolate and movies, but a few brave souls ventured out into the crisp air to see the city empty and untouched. I walked three whole blocks to my third-closest bodega for chicken over rice, but motorcycle YouTuber TripleShift went one step further: He outfitted the tires of his electric Stark Varg dirt bike with studs, and went ripping through Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Now, I'm no stranger to riding in cold weather, and even in snow. I actually spent that snowy Sunday wishing I could be out on my bike in the fresh powder, my snowboarding instincts held back by an inconvenience that I haven't yet blogged, but I'm glad someone took the opportunity to do what I couldn't and made a two-wheeled adventure out of the snow day.
I wish I could've done this
TripleShift's goal was to hit New York City landmarks for photo opportunities, starting with Washington Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. The street is usually crawling with people getting a shot of the Manhattan Bridge between buildings, but TripleShift had it all to himself. He then made his way to Jane Motorcycles in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and crossed the Williamsburg Bridge to head to Radio City Music Hall — right next door to the old Jalopnik office. The last major stop was Times Square, followed by a quick stop by Washington Square Park on the way home.
I wish I could've gone out on that snow day to wander through Brooklyn and Manhattan myself, hanging out with fellow photographers and motorcyclists the way TripleShift did, but I'm glad someone got to experience the day on two wheels. Next big snow, mark my words, I'll be out there.