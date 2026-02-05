9 Of The World's Fastest Superyachts And Their Top Speeds

Being fast on the water is conditional, and published top speed is usually a best-case number. Fast boats are light and clean, but they still need cooperative water and a committed operator. Speeds can also change over time as yachts age, gain weight, or swap hardware.

That's why the goal of this article isn't to pretend like there's one eternal number carved into stone for each yacht, or just to look at some of the fastest boats ever made. Instead, we'll round up some of the fastest superyachts that have ever sailed to see what makes each one feel like its own unique character.

The really fast yachts tend to be relatively short and aggressive, because weight and drag punish you on the water. The propulsion packages often look like they were borrowed from racing boats, ferries, and defense hardware, using waterjets, gas turbines, combined diesel-and-gas setups, and horsepower figures that make car people start doing mental conversions.