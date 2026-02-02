UK Streets Are Filling Up With Massive US-Style Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks are so ubiquitous on roads across the United States that they're as American as apple pie or baseball. Car-buying trends are vastly different in the rest of the developed world. Aside from Canada, full-size pickups are far less popular in foreign markets. However, recent analysis has found that the number of pickup trucks on British roads has nearly doubled over the past decade. Advocates are pushing elected officials in the United Kingdom to curb this growth.

Clean Cities, a European urban environmental advocacy group, analyzed Department of Transport vehicle licensing data and found that the number of pickups increased by 92% between 2014 and 2024. The exact figures are more striking because it's clear the increase isn't just a few enthusiasts. There were 308,103 pickup truck registrations in 2014. That number swelled to 590,587 trucks in 2024. Oliver Lord, the UK head of Clean Cities, told the Guardian: