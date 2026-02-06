This Lamborghini Almost Cost Miles Davis His Life

There will never be another Miles Davis, and Lamborghini will never do a new take on the Miura, but the icons have a history together. And it came to a screeching halt in the fall of 1972, a time that marked a major turning point in the musician's life, both musically and otherwise. On October 11, Davis released "On the Corner," a stunning electronic combination of rock, jazz, and funk that was the logical evolution of his other late '60s/early '70s music. It took some time for listeners to catch up, though, and it debuted to scathing reviews. Then just 10 days later, he was in a New York hospital recovering from a near-fatal car crash in his Lamborghini Miura.

Of course, it wasn't so much the Miura that was at fault as it was Davis. That's according to James Glickenhaus, who knows a thing or two about exotic sports cars himself and told the story to Road & Track. Glickenhaus, who coincidentally was driving near Davis at the time, said the accident was the result of Davis trying to make a sudden right-hand exit off the West Side Highway from the left lane. The two bags of cocaine in the car may have had something to do with it as well; when Glickenhaus stopped to help, he said, he found them before the cops could and dumped the coke into a nearby sewer.

That's only part of the Miura's story, however. In fact, the car was nearly as important to Lamborghini as Miles Davis was to jazz.