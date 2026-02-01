NASA To Improve Machine Learning With Endurance Racing Data

When the general public thinks about someone putting on a helmet and blasting off into the dark in Florida, they don't think of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. IMSA announced a partnership with NASA last week, ahead of this year's edition of the Florida endurance classic. The federal space agency stated it hoped to exchange its technical expertise with its racing counterpart. With testing regimes strictly regulated in modern top-flight racing, teams and championship organizers rely on computer models to analyze collected data and predict outcomes in the next race.

As part of the agreement, both organizations will convene for two technical interchange meetings each year to share publicly available technical insights. IMSA mentioned machine learning for diagnostics, wireless networking and RFID applications as a potential area for discussion. The meeting site will alternate between IMSA races and NASA facilities. IMSA President John Doonan said in a release: