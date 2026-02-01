Here's Your Chance To Buy 1 Of Only 1,000 Original Subaru Impreza WRX Type RAs Ever Built

If you're in the market for a new sport sedan that offers all-wheel drive and a manual transmission, the modern, grown-up Subaru WRX has to be on your list. You may not love it enough to buy it, but you really should at least check it out, especially if you have the budget for a WRX tS. But what if you've already driven the new WRX, and it just isn't hardcore enough for you? Well, you might want to head on over to Cars & Bids to check out this 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX Type RA Limited.

Is the Type RA as new as the current WRX? No, it's old. It's so old, if it told you it had two kids already, you'd barely even raise an eyebrow. It's also right-hand drive, which not everyone will appreciate. Warranty coverage ran out decades ago, but the cabin is almost entirely screen-free, so there are drawbacks and positives. Plus, we're talking about the original Type RA Limited, which means it's one of only 1,000 ever built. This specific car is reportedly number 296, and thankfully, it's the right color combo: Sonic Blue Mica with gold wheels.

If you're anything like me, you'd probably rather have a 22B, but the rear doors make this Type RA more practical. (And the last 22B that sold on C&B went for $135k, so you'll save a bit on this Type RA Limited.) Four doors, rear seats, and space to stash a couple of small children? As far as stripped-out, lightweight homologation specials go, this thing's practically a Toyota Camry. Heck, it even has air conditioning. If that's not luxury, I don't know what is.