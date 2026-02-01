Here's Your Chance To Buy 1 Of Only 1,000 Original Subaru Impreza WRX Type RAs Ever Built
If you're in the market for a new sport sedan that offers all-wheel drive and a manual transmission, the modern, grown-up Subaru WRX has to be on your list. You may not love it enough to buy it, but you really should at least check it out, especially if you have the budget for a WRX tS. But what if you've already driven the new WRX, and it just isn't hardcore enough for you? Well, you might want to head on over to Cars & Bids to check out this 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX Type RA Limited.
Is the Type RA as new as the current WRX? No, it's old. It's so old, if it told you it had two kids already, you'd barely even raise an eyebrow. It's also right-hand drive, which not everyone will appreciate. Warranty coverage ran out decades ago, but the cabin is almost entirely screen-free, so there are drawbacks and positives. Plus, we're talking about the original Type RA Limited, which means it's one of only 1,000 ever built. This specific car is reportedly number 296, and thankfully, it's the right color combo: Sonic Blue Mica with gold wheels.
If you're anything like me, you'd probably rather have a 22B, but the rear doors make this Type RA more practical. (And the last 22B that sold on C&B went for $135k, so you'll save a bit on this Type RA Limited.) Four doors, rear seats, and space to stash a couple of small children? As far as stripped-out, lightweight homologation specials go, this thing's practically a Toyota Camry. Heck, it even has air conditioning. If that's not luxury, I don't know what is.
True mileage unknown
Yes, this car was built before the Twin Towers fell, but according to the odometer, it's only got about 2,400 miles on it. That means it's basically a brand-new, 26-year-old car. Just ignore the part where the description says, "true mileage unknown." It's not like mileage actually matters if you plan to keep it forever and never sell.
Considering its age, the cabin of the car looks like it's in pretty good condition. You can find some signs of wear, especially on the shift knob, and it looks like some corrosion is starting to pop up in a few places, but I'd take that as an encouraging sign, rather than a discouraging one. Cars are for driving, not sitting in climate-controlled storage.
Despite its age, this Type RA Limited should still feel pretty quick. Even if it only makes the 276 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque that Subaru officially claimed when it was new, that's still 5 hp more than the current WRX makes, and the older model is significantly lighter. Without the benefit of modern safety features and driver aids, it's probably not as safe, but just don't crash, and you won't have to worry about that. Of course, you could also spend your money on a much newer WRX STI Type RA, but when you could have the original, why bother?