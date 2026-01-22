At $12,999, Is This 2000 Isuzu Trooper Overlander An Underrated Deal?

With its bed, slide-out fridge space, and solar power battery backup, today's Nice Price or No Dice Trooper is the home away from home you never knew you needed. Let's see what an appropriate mortgage just might be.

Time heals all wounds. Or wounds all heels, as the Yogi-ism goes. The 1999 Chevy Camaro we looked at yesterday carried the sought-after factory SS package. In Chevy nomenclature, that stands for Super Sport; however, earlier in the 20th Century, that redundancy of letters carried a much more sinister connotation. During the Nazi regime in Germany, leading up to and during WWII, the SS was associated with the evil Schutzstaffel. A paramilitary group that served as Hitler's bodyguards and as enforcers of Nazi policies (i.e., war crimes), the Schutzstaffel, or SS, became associated with the worst of Nazi atrocities.

It was such a negative association that just after the war, William Lyons chose to adopt the Jaguar name for his auto company, abandoning the Swallow Sidecar name and associated SS logo from pre-war times. No such negative connotation weighs down the more modern Chevy SS models, although in the case of yesterday's Camaro, its $29,500 asking price did. The majority of you found that too dear despite the car's history and purported as-new condition. That was reflected in the comments and the 83% 'No Dice' loss it suffered in the vote.