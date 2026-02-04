Automakers Phased Out The CD Player From New Cars (And It's Not Hard To Guess Why)
After Subaru redesigned the Outback in 2025, and Lexus updated the IS and discontinued the RC, the automotive market put an end to an era: There now are no new cars sold with a CD player from the factory. When it comes to physical media, vinyl still sells mostly to enthusiasts, as a niche product with emotional appeal. The use of CDs hasn't been strong enough to resist the much stronger trend of using streaming services that can be operated right on the car's infotainment system.
Cars are dropping the CD player approximately 40 years after using it for the first time — until not long ago, buyers could still find multiple car models with them. It's still possible to find arguments in favor of that technology, like not needing an internet connection or a paid subscription, but the reasons against using the CD player in cars turn out to be stronger or, at least, more convincing to the masses.
The most likely reason for automakers to have abandoned CD players was responding to a change in consumer behavior. People moved to streaming services because they're easy to use; it's possible to simply connect the car's infotainment system to their preferred service and choose their songs from millions of options. Using CDs forced them to stick with a limited number of albums, carry a heavy CD case around, and accept a permanent risk of forgetting their discs at home or even losing them.
Streaming services are more convenient than CD players, not necessarily better
Every now and then, automakers have to make tough decisions. Some are technical, like ending the use of carburetors; fuel-injected engines dominated the market because they were more powerful and efficient. In other cases, the decision comes from consumer behavior: for example, after being a global trend (and spawning quite creative designs), minivans almost disappeared because people moved on to SUVs. The demise of the CD player is a good example of the second group.
Offering both streaming and CD connectivity was the most intuitive solution, so the car would offer options for everyone. However, the fact that the CD player is a physical device became an issue over time: it adds weight, which directly harms mileage, and imposes size constraints on the other elements of the car's center console. Since demand for CDs keeps falling, accommodating CD players in cars was no longer worth it.
That doesn't mean CDs no longer have noteworthy qualities. In addition to paying for them only once and not needing the internet, you get improved sound without having to listen to ads or deal with multiple menus. However, if you still want to listen to CDs in new cars from now on, you'll have to find other solutions. A common one is getting a portable CD player, which connects to the car's infotainment system through its USB port or auxiliary input.