When Did Chevy Start Factory Racing With A Corvette?

The Chevrolet Corvette wasn't actually much of a sports car when it was introduced in 1953, and GM nearly shut down the program in its early stages. But the 'Vette got its first V8 in 1955, and by 1960, thanks to fuel injection, the motor was able to deliver both 315 horses and the kind of smile-inducing thrills folks would begin to expect from the Corvette name.

The same year also saw the car's first trip to Le Mans, when a team of three Corvettes under the direction of Zora Arkus-Duntov, Chevy's director of high performance, made its debut at the iconic 24-hour endurance contest — earning a class win. Yet the team didn't have official support from Chevrolet, despite Arkus-Duntov's presence, and the event didn't turn into a springboard for Corvette's factory-backed racing. That wouldn't happen for another four decades or so, when, in 1999, Chevrolet formed the first factory racing team for the Chevrolet Corvette.

Why the delay? Part of it was due to the terrible tragedy at the 1955 running of Le Mans: Mercedes-Benz driver Pierre Levegh's car crashed into a slower-moving entry and left the track, exploding in flames as it reached the crowd and killing 83 people. Mercedes outright quit racing, and other automakers, including Chevrolet, pulled back their motorsports efforts as well. Another result of the disaster, closer to home, was that the Automobile Manufacturers Association effectively halted U.S. automakers' official motorsports support in 1957.