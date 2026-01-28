Boston Residents Use Trash Cans, Tables, Chairs To Save Hard-Earned Parking Spaces After Snowstorm

The snowstorm is over, and Boston's French Toast Alert System is down to two slices as residents continue to dig out. But just as street parking begins to clear, seemingly random items begin to appear in these spaces — a table, a trash can, a beach chair. Is it trash day, or are people just littering?

These oddball items are how Bostonians reserve their residential street parking spaces after spending hours digging them out after a major storm, reports WCVB. When the city declares a snow emergency, street parking is banned along major roads so that snowplows and emergency vehicles have access. People who live along these roads must find somewhere else to park, even if they have a resident permit to park there. If those residents live on a street where their car can still be parked curbside, after the storm is over, it's time for them to dig out their car and the associated parking space (more than just the snow that's fallen, snow plow leftovers may have buried their car).

Once that's done, residents can drive their cars, hopefully returning to the parking space they just dug out — unless some lazy jerk who couldn't bother to shovel out their own space has already parked there. To prevent this, people put items in the parking spaces they dig out to "reserve" them until they can park their cars there.