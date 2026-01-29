Mansory Ruins Snowmobiles Now, Too

Turns out, though, that while the Instagram post is only a day old, RideApart actually wrote about the Black Lizard all the way back in December 2024, where you'll learn it appears to be based on the Ski-Doo Summit. That also means it's existed for more than a year, and Mansory still hasn't given up on building them yet. How I missed it, I can't really say, but we could have also avoided this entire issue if Mansory's PR people would just add me to their mailing list.

OK, so yes, I did call its version of the Maserati MC20 "Mansory's Latest Murder Victim" and suggest that "anyone who actually bought a Mansory [should] be automatically locked away in the Hague, their cars burned, and their assets redistributed to those who can do a better job spending money." And yeah, when it built a two-door Lamborghini Urus, I did say, "Even if I were the world's first trillionaire, the only way you'd catch me behind the wheel of this abomination is if some Russian gangster had me killed and dumped my body in the front seat as one final insult after I bought Mansory specifically to shut it down and punish its executives."

But come on, it's not like any of those criticisms was unfair. Just like, "there's a zero-percent chance anyone who buys one of these hasn't killed multiple people, so it might be wise for them to go with some leather that isn't so hard to get blood out of," is a totally valid point to raise about the white interior on this other Mansory-modified Urus. But surely that's no reason not to let me know about your latest creations. You never know, maybe I'll actually like the next one.