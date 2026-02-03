Why Some Classic Buicks Have Three Portholes And Others Have Four

GM's Buick brand practically invented the modern idea of automotive styling when it introduced the Y-Job — considered the world's first concept car — in 1938. It was a massive machine with huge fenders and a power-retractable top, and it brought a purposely stylized approach to design that transformed the industry. Yes, some companies crush their perfectly good concept cars, but Harley Earl drove the Y-Job tens of thousands of miles.

That said, the influence of the Y-Job didn't really take hold until after World War II with the introduction of cars like the 1949 Buick Roadmaster — the very first Buick to have Ventiports alongside its hood. And they actually did triple duty on the car.

First off, they were distinctive style cues inspired by a project from one of Buick's designers at the time, Ned Nickles. He was the owner of a 1948 Roadmaster with a standard hood and decided to spice things up by installing a series of amber lights that — triggered by the distributor – would flicker in a way meant to get you thinking about exhaust flames of a fighter plane. They caught the eye of a GM exec who approved the basic idea for production, but without the flame-effect lighting. Instead, they would serve the functional role of helping to extract hot air from the engine compartment. For 1949, the Ventiports also served to distinguish exactly which mill was under the hood: Cars with the more powerful 320-cubic-inch inline-eight engine had four Ventiports per side, while those with the 248-cubic-inch inline-eight had three.