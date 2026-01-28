Here's The Furthest Our Readers Have Ever Gone To Buy A Car

2,175 miles.

Back in 2000, I was working out of town for my job in Scottsdale, Arizona. My co-worker found this awesome early '80s rust-free Jeep Grand Wagoneer for sale for like $900 and bought it on the spot.

He asked me if I wanted to ride in the Jeep with him back home to Wisconsin or take the Northwest flight we were already booked on. I decided to look around and found a rust-free 1979 El Camino so I bought that and we drove our vehicles home together in a 2-car caravan.

Luckily, work wanted us to stop in Henderson, Nevada on our way home. I was able to work it out that I got paid time-and-a-half for my entire drive home (charged to one job) and also got paid mileage for all 2,175 miles. (charged to the other job) I was also bringing large extra parts home in the back of the El Camino, so I got the higher rate for hauling. (48¢ a mile instead of 32¢ a mile)

Between the mileage and the overtime, I made as much driving home as what I paid for the El Camino. It took us about 40 hours of driving, as that Jeep only had a 10-gallon off-road tank that worked so we had to stop every 100 miles for gas.

Now that's the way to do it. :-)