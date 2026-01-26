Craigslist and other highly reputable online marketplaces have made window-shopping for cars truly limitless, but our digital daydreaming can eventually turn into reality. That listing for your dream convertible could be well within your budget, but outside of how far you can drive in a day. Once in a blue moon, you throw caution to the wind and reach out to make an offer.

What's the furthest you've gone to buy a car? Now, I mean furthest in every sense of the word. Did you cross state lines or time zones to buy a used car just sitting in someone's garage? Did you intentionally ignore red flags in the seller's ad because the deal was too good to pass up? Just please don't admit to robbing anyone to secure the funds for a car purchase or smuggling a car over an international border. No one can protect you from criminal prosecution if you openly confess in the comments section.