Toyota And Subaru Are Saving The Manual, Or At Least Simulating It, For EVs

Getting an electric car to drive like a gas guzzler with a manual isn't as easy as slapping on a shifter and clutch pedal. The EV's power delivery is significantly altered through programming described in Toyota's patent. An electric motor can deliver maximum power at all times, but the program limits the torque to curves based on "gear" and speed, reminiscent of a gas engine. It also limits how fast the car will go in each "gear," forcing you to "upshift" to go faster. We may not like fake engine noises, but in this case they actually add to the experience.

The program replicates all the details, including some of the more annoying parts about driving a manual. Subaru's patent contribution is what it calls the "jackrabbit start suppression device," which is a fancy way of saying it will "stall" the car if you dump the clutch pedal. It also requires you to hold the clutch pedal down before you can start the car. There is no practical use for this in an EV. It just recreates the stick shift experience.

Perhaps the best part of this system is that the driver can disable it and return to driving an EV with no gears at any time. That means if you're enjoying rowing your own virtual gears but run into stop-and-go traffic, you can simply flip a switch and not have to wear out your left leg crawling through traffic too slow to maintain first gear. (I wish I could've done that when I commuted in the Boston area.) Once clear, you can resume manual mode and it's as if the clutch never left, even though it was never really there in the first place.