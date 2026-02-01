What Is An Opera Window, And Why Did It Go Out Of Style?

There is no shortage of odd designs that have fallen in and out of fashion in the automobile industry over the years. Take, for instance, the weirdest car windows ever built, which you'd think wouldn't offer much room for variation. One such bizarre example is the opera window, which is a small glass covered opening over the rear roof supports. It wasn't made to open, but it did serve a practical purpose, at least initially.

Mainly found on two-door models starting in the 1950's, you could find some four-door examples in the wild, like the late '70's Lincoln Town Car. Every vehicle has pillars, which help support the roof, hold components like hinges and seat belts, and reinforce the overall structure. The rearmost pillars that flank the back window are called c-pillars, and some car designs featured much larger ones than others. Thick c-pillars pose a visibility issue for drivers, as they create huge blind spots. So, automakers decided to add a small window in the c-pillars to improve sightlines.

However, while opera windows may have started with purely functional motives, over the course of their life in car design, they became a symbol of luxury. Take the early '70's Fleetwood (Cadillac) Eldorado, for example, which included fender skirts, incorporated the intricate wreathed hood emblem for the first time, had a vinyl covered rear roof section, and featured opera windows. Although, as history demonstrates, styles continuously change for better or worse.