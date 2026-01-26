Plane Crashes In Maine During Snowstorm, At Least 6 Dead

A private jet crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine late Sunday night, according to a press release from the airport. A preliminary FAA report says that the jet "crashed under unknown circumstances on departure, came to rest inverted and caught on fire." That report said that seven occupants died in the crash, with a single flight crew member in serious condition, but a Monday afternoon press release by the airport said the flight manifest listed six people on board. We will update this post when the situation is further clarified by officials.

A winter storm warning was in effect at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service. A LiveATC.net recording of Bangor's ATIS at the time of the crash reported light snow and one-eighth inch of dry snow on the runway. That's nothing unusual for Maine during the winter. The airport would have shut down if visibility and runway conditions deteriorated to unsafe levels. Deicing operations were taking place, according to CNN, as ice build-up can cause a lack of control. Weather is one of many factors the NTSB will be investigating, and it is far from the only potential cause of the crash.