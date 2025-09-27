Why European Trucks Can Pull More Weight Than American Semis

American semi trucks are quite an iconic sight, and not just in their homeland either. While European trucks, or lorries as they can be called in England, have flat fronts, American semi trucks boast long hoods with huge chrome grilles — it's quite a distinctive and imposing style. So, it might surprise you to learn that the plastic-laden, flat-fronted trucks of Europe are actually more capable when it comes to hauling hefty loads.

While the American trucks are more often than not physically larger than their European counterparts, the permitted total weight they are rated to carry is capped at 80,000 pounds on the interstate highway system, as decided by the FHWA. In comparison, the European Union dictates that five-axle European trucks can pull up to approximately 88,000 pounds — a 10% increase over what American semi trucks can manage. In some Scandinavian countries, such as Sweden and Denmark, particular applications are being trialled with maximum ratings of up to around 207,000 pounds.

There are numerous reasons for this, but primarily the difference is due to those aforementioned regulatory differences and the types of roads on which European and American trucks encounter on a regular basis. With different regulatory bodies deciding the limits, it's unlikely that both types of trucks will be granted the same limits, and with the differences in how and where they operate, the lower limit given to US trucks begins to make more sense.