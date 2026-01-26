Crashing Out At The Detroit Airport Is Understandable, But Actually Crashing Into It Is Still Inadvisable

Air travel can be incredibly stressful, and it's understandable that you might get frustrated, but no matter how close you are to missing your flight, Jalopnik's official position is that you should not crash your car into the airport. Sure, you might be tempted, but you should resist that temptation. We'd also like to think that would be obvious, but ClickOnDetroit reports someone did exactly that on Friday night at the Detroit airport.

While airports usually place bollards to prevent something like this from happening, the driver reportedly crashed through the front doors and into the area that Delta Air Lines uses for check-ins and bag checks. Thankfully, the driver didn't kill anyone when they crashed their car into the airport, but the Wayne County Airport Authority did say in a statement that the fire department treated six people at the scene of the crash. According to a statement from the WCAA, authorities also arrested the driver but still had yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Even though the crash happened several days ago, information remains limited. The Detroit Free Press reports that several videos posted on social media appear to show a man wearing a Detroit Lions jersey being taken into custody, but it can't confirm whether he was the driver who crashed into the airport. Hopefully, we'll learn more in the next couple of days.