What's The Dumbest Thing You've Done For Speed?

Here at Jalopnik, we're big fans of modifying cars. Big turbos, engine swaps, anything to make a car better than it came from the factory. We know you're big fans of the same, so today we're here to ask you about some memories of your own car mods — but not the ones that went well. Instead, we're here to talk about the truly dumb automotive hijinks you got up to in the name of speed.

For our purposes here, you can list any kind of car mod — that includes mods to the driver, hidden techniques your older sibling taught you that definitely weren't just bad advice. Have you pumped too much nitrous into your Sentra SE-R in search of quarter-mile times, or cut your apexes too tightly to shave tenths and ended up running off-track? Today's the day to tell your tale down in the comments below. I'll even throw in my own confession to kick things off.