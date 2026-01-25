Trump's Doomsday Plane: What's Inside The Government's Last-Resort Jet

President Donald Trump's doomsday plane has been spotted around Los Angeles recently, leading many to wonder if we're in the midst of a global thermonuclear war. The answer to that one is a resounding "it sure doesn't seem like it," but it's led me to wonder something different: What actually goes on inside a doomsday plane? Air Force One did a pretty good job in its role in "Independence Day," what does this E-4B do better?

If Air Force One is an Oval Office in the sky, then the doomsday plane — the E-4B Nightwatch to the armed forces, which is arguably cooler than just calling it doomsday — is a mobile version of Dr. Strangelove's war room. Rather than a series of comfy couches and leather chairs, the doomsday plane is full of satellite communicators, emergency phones, and radio antennae. Essentially, the doomsday plane is meant to let the President and Secretary of Defense coordinate the military from 30,000 feet, even in times of war.