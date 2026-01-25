Here's How Much A 2021 Chevy Corvette Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

The story behind the Chevrolet Corvette is well known. It is one of the most famous and longest-running car nameplates in the world, having been around since 1953. In that time, it has received a ton of respect from a vast majority of the mass public for its strong performance, great handling, and head-turning styling. The current C8-generation Corvette, built since 2020, accentuates these inherent traits with added tech and the nameplate's first-ever mid-engine layout. However, as desirable as exotic sports cars may be, the Corvette still faces depreciation.

CarEdge data suggests a new Corvette Stingray will lose up to 44% of its original value after five years of typical ownership. This projection is based on an assumed selling price of $82,220 for a new 'Vette and the car accumulating on average around 13,500 miles per year. But as any valuation expert will tell you, depreciation is not an exact science, and in complete contrast are iSeeCars' estimates, which indicate that the Corvette suffers much more modest drop in value. According to the data, the depreciation rate on a traditional gas-run Corvette coupe is about 26% over five years, with a hybrid coupe estimated to shed around 28% of its value after five years.

Hybrid and non-hybrid convertibles are said to lose 36% and 33%, respectively. As for the 2021 Chevy Corvette, analysis by Kelley Blue Book (KBB) has suggested that its resale value as of January 2026 stood at $53,600. Considering the model arrived with a base price of $60,995, it means the 2021 Corvette five-year depreciation is 12%. Here's a look at how the supercar is doing in the market, as well as how its depreciation stacks up against those of its biggest rivals.