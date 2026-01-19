At $5,500, Is This 2006 Subaru Impreza An Impressive Deal?
The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Impreza wagon touts its current low mileage and a slew of work that has been done in the intent to keep it out there racking up more. Let's decide if the price tag has us going along for the ride.
It's somewhat odd that pigs feature so prominently in our lexicon. There's a pig in a poke, putting lipstick on a pig, the fabrication of a silk purse out of a sow's ear, and lastly, living high on the hog. To live "high on the hog" means to lead a life of extravagance, as only the wealthy can afford the highest, and thus best, cuts of meat off a pig.
Of course, there are plenty of ways to appear wealthy while not actually being so. The world is rife with knockoff brands and social media influencers who maintain an image of affluence and an aspirational lifestyle while not having two pennies to rub together. It's quite obvious that the 2001 BMW Z3 re-bodied in the shape of a 1960s Ferrari 250 California Spider that we saw last Friday would fit such a lifestyle to a T. For a start, its $145,000 price tag makes it literally millions less than what the real deal would cost. Few of you were willing to go along with the charade, however, and we saw the faker fall in a very real 95% 'No Dice' loss.
Just the basic facts
Seeing as our last candidate was way over the top, stretching credulity and common sense, today let's shift gears and look at something that is inarguably sensible and demonstrably down-to-earth. Subaru, at least in America, has built a brand image of being more than a carmaker; it's almost a life partner. The company's efforts have paid off in brand loyalty, which is among the highest in the industry. That alone makes the marque a no-brainer for many a car buyer.
Let's take a look at this 2006 Subaru Impreza wagon and see what all the fuss is about. Now, we should note that this isn't a particularly fancy pants version of the Impreza. There are no WRX badges to be found, nor rally-inspired suspensions or intercooler-feeding aggressive scoops on the hood. It's just a basic wagon with the entry-level 173-horsepower naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat four under that unbroken hood. For some semblance of fun, that engine is paired with a five-speed stick, and naturally, this Impreza has Subaru's solid and secure AWD behind that.
Hawkeye
Being a 2006 means that this is a second refresh of the Impreza's second generation. Good things come in twos, right? This redux resulted in what's generally considered the model's most controversial nose, featuring a central grille flanked by two wings. That engendered the nickname "hawkeye" in certain quarters and was associated with flying lady parts amongst cruder critics.
Time has been kind to the design, making it far less polarizing today. This car's arrest-me red paint and handsome five-spoke alloys also help to imbue this Subie with some style. That paint and those wheels look to be in great shape, save for one rear wheel that's losing its clear coat. The flat black paint on the window trim just above that also shows signs of wearing through, which makes one wonder just what went on back there to cause such localized failures. The car otherwise looks good on the outside, with clear lamp lenses and all its trim intact.
A service department regular
It's a similar story on the interior. The muted gray and black cloth upholstery appears to have held up well after 20 years and 92,000 miles of use. The car's age is evidenced by the lack of any big screen in the center stack, where the original Subaru stereo still holds court. Niceties in the cabin include A/C, power windows and locks, and plenty of cubbies for your junk.
Where this Impreza really stands out is in the new parts department. According to the ad, this is a one-owner car that has been "meticulously maintained over the years," and has seen most of the major failure points addressed prior to being put on the market. Those include the infamous head gaskets, a new catalytic converter, and replacement of the brakes in their entirety. It also rolls on Continental tires that have less than 10,000 miles on them. All of the maintenance and repair work is said to have been handled by a Subaru dealer, so there should be records to peruse.
Money well spent?
Also, per the ad, this Impreza comes with a clean title and a $5,500 asking price. That puts it smack-dab in the middle of sensible car territory. There are only two questions remaining regarding this car. One is what the underside looks like, seeing as the car is being offered in Massachusetts, which is a salt state. Should the undercarriage check out, we must then consider whether there are better options at that $5,500 asking price, or maybe if it's worth spending a little more for a higher-end edition.
What's your take on this Impreza for that amount of cash? Is that a reasonable deal for a sensible car? Or does the price tag have you questioning your loyalty?
You decide!
Worcester, Massachusetts, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!
