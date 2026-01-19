At $5,500, Is This 2006 Subaru Impreza An Impressive Deal?

The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Impreza wagon touts its current low mileage and a slew of work that has been done in the intent to keep it out there racking up more. Let's decide if the price tag has us going along for the ride.

It's somewhat odd that pigs feature so prominently in our lexicon. There's a pig in a poke, putting lipstick on a pig, the fabrication of a silk purse out of a sow's ear, and lastly, living high on the hog. To live "high on the hog" means to lead a life of extravagance, as only the wealthy can afford the highest, and thus best, cuts of meat off a pig.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to appear wealthy while not actually being so. The world is rife with knockoff brands and social media influencers who maintain an image of affluence and an aspirational lifestyle while not having two pennies to rub together. It's quite obvious that the 2001 BMW Z3 re-bodied in the shape of a 1960s Ferrari 250 California Spider that we saw last Friday would fit such a lifestyle to a T. For a start, its $145,000 price tag makes it literally millions less than what the real deal would cost. Few of you were willing to go along with the charade, however, and we saw the faker fall in a very real 95% 'No Dice' loss.