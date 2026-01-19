These Are Your Local Driving Gripes

This is probably nationwide, but just yesterday, I was in the left lane on the highway driving behind someone going 45mph during rush hour. Keep in mind, traffic is generally moving at about 75+. They were completely oblivious to the cars that kept leaving the left lane to pass them from the right. Infuriating.

Number one gripe: people parking their rear ends in the left lane on the freeway. The fast lane. The passing lane. It's ok if you don't want to drive faster, just MOVE OVER. Having driven on the autobahn and seeing what we could have, it's even more frustrating. Where I live near Tahoe, it's the Bay Area people, not exclusively but primarily, who think the left lane is somehow the set it and forget it lane.

LA/OC commuter here. Local driving gripe, I can relate to the out-of-towner in a rental who is terrified by our freeway system, yet they decide to drive on the #1 lane or carpool lane, doing 65 on the dot, for miles and miles, and not realizing that there is a line of cars behind them and they are slowing traffic down all by themselves. Don't have the confidence to drive in a big city? Stick to Uber.

The fact that the West Coast has not figured out the "GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE IF NOT PASSING" thing. I love driving on the East Coast for this reason. As a LA native, I can't stand this. I wish it would engrain itself in our collective driving culture. And no, the reason is not because there's always traffic.

Lots of people already mentioning this, but to give it a local flavor... Every time I drive from Austin to Dallas, the right lane is generally the only way to pass people. I know it's frowned upon, but it's literally the only option most of the drive. Four to six lane divided highways, completely empty right lane.

My theory is that people in TX for some reason feel that the right lane is for "losers" (for the sake of decorum, this is in lieu of another word that begins with P and has three S's in it – please do feel free to sub that word in wherever "loser" is used).

Find yourself on the highway? Better get left, the right lane is for losers.

Someone wants to go faster than you? Too bad, can't move right, that lane is for losers.

Only going 5 over the limit? At least you're not a loser because you're not in the right lane.

There's three lanes now? Well, maybe I don't have to be all the way left, but the right lane is for losers, so I'll go in the middle lane. Need to pass a loser who happens to be in the middle lane? Better get to the left and then probably just stay there, because now the middle lane is also for people who are definitely losers, but NOT YOU NO SIR.

They have no need to be in the left lane. They're not going fast enough to not be an obstacle in the left lane (and I'm not a speed demon, I'm going 9 over almost exclusively). But goshdarnit they sure won't find themselves in the right lane LIKE A LOSER. Sigh...