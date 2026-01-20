That's cars, though, and we're (mostly) here to talk about naming boats. Which feels especially relevant since many of us just learned that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison ended up renaming one of his yachts after finding out the original name spelled "I'm a Nazi" backward. Oops. So maybe don't do that. Or at least check before you officially name the boat, since it's allegedly bad luck to change a boat's name.

So, let's say you somehow ended up with a boat. Why? How? I don't know. Maybe a rich relative died and left a will that required you to spend part of your inheritance on a boat. It doesn't really matter. What does matter, though, is what you'd choose to name it. Are you picking a nautical pun? Naming it after your mother? Sending a message to the kids you graduated high school with and still think about for some reason?

Whatever it is, we want to hear your pick down in the comments. Or, if you already own a boat, go ahead and share the story of how it got its name. Oh, and on a completely different note, you don't mind lending that boat to a bunch of bloggers this summer, right?