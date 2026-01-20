What Would You Name Your Big Boat If You Could Afford One?
Whether you could actually see yourself buying one or not, if you like cars, there's a good chance you're also fascinated by boats. They're basically cars you can drive on the water, so it makes sense, but they're also notorious money pits, and what car enthusiast doesn't love a good money pit? Yeah, I see you eyeing those Porsche 928s and trying to convince yourself the maintenance and repairs couldn't possibly be that bad.
The thing is, if you buy a boat, you also have to come up with a name for it. People name their cars, too, but that also isn't nearly as common as it is with boats. Sorry if that's news to you, car-namers, but, well, not everybody names their cars. In fact, a lot of people don't. Personally, I think it's a little weird to say things like, "Lydia took me to the doctor this morning," if Lydia is a car and not a person, but hey, to each their own. I guess.
What's in a name?
That's cars, though, and we're (mostly) here to talk about naming boats. Which feels especially relevant since many of us just learned that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison ended up renaming one of his yachts after finding out the original name spelled "I'm a Nazi" backward. Oops. So maybe don't do that. Or at least check before you officially name the boat, since it's allegedly bad luck to change a boat's name.
So, let's say you somehow ended up with a boat. Why? How? I don't know. Maybe a rich relative died and left a will that required you to spend part of your inheritance on a boat. It doesn't really matter. What does matter, though, is what you'd choose to name it. Are you picking a nautical pun? Naming it after your mother? Sending a message to the kids you graduated high school with and still think about for some reason?
Whatever it is, we want to hear your pick down in the comments. Or, if you already own a boat, go ahead and share the story of how it got its name. Oh, and on a completely different note, you don't mind lending that boat to a bunch of bloggers this summer, right?