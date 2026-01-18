Philadelphia's 'Courtesy Tow' Loses Cars Instead Of Providing A Courtesy

Having your car towed and impounded is the a huge hassle but in Philadelphia, your car can suffer something called a "courtesy tow," where it ends up not in an impound lot, but practically anywhere, and no one seems to keep track of where it goes. It's a special kind of headache. CBS News tells the story of Jacquie Martin, who took her son to an Eagles game and hasn't been able to find her car ever since.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) provides courtesy tows as an alternative to impounding an illegally parked car. A common situation where this happens is when someone parks their car legally, but then the area is declared a temporary no-parking zone for construction, an event, or some other reason. Because the car was parked legally to begin with, it gets towed to a nearby legal parking space and left there, rather than impounded. The owner can then get their car from its new parking spot.

At least, that's how it's supposed to work. In reality, the PPA often doesn't keep track of the cars it moves or where it moves them, even though it is supposed to inform police.

"The problems usually arise when other departments or private contractors are doing work and use private tow companies to relocate vehicles," police told CBS News. This leaves owners having to search the streets for their cars themselves, as Martin did. She didn't even know about courtesy towing until the police told her about it. The only reference to courtesy towing on the PPA website is a brief mention of it in a list of accomplishments in 2018.